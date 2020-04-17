Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Contestant Shilpa Chakravarthy Stops Using TikTok App Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

The spread of Novel Coronavirus has indeed affected the day-to-day life of people all across the world. Amid COVID-19 spread, the demand for ban on Chinese gadgets and apps like TikTok is prevalent on the internet. Taking an action on it, former Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestant Shilpa Chakravarthy, in an interview with ETimes, stated that she has already stopped using the Chinese app.

Speaking about the same, Shilpa Chakravarthy said, "I've been reading a lot on COVID-19 pandemic and I felt the demand for a ban on Chinese apps is legitimate. In a way, it might also help encourage our indigenous apps and gadgets. Anyways it is just my choice to stop using the app."

Sharing her opinion on using various other Chinese apps, she said, "Yes, me, my kids and I'm sure we are using many other essential and non-essential Chinese apps, too. In a situation like this, we are compelled to depend on certain things like the COVID-19 kits that we are importing from China. But I felt things like TikTok can be stopped at least."

"I don't know, right now my state of mind is like this. I'm not sure if I will return to it later," Shilpa added. The TV host also claimed that her locality in Hyderabad is under a strict lockdown after a COVID-19 positive case was reported recently. She confessed that she is trying hard to keep herself and her kids engaged and positive during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read : Kratika Sengar Quits TikTok; Says It's Spreading Communal Hate In The Country

On a related note, Shilpa Chakravarthy entered Bigg Boss Telugu 3 as a wild card contestant. However, after spending 14 days in the house, she got evicted on day 56. She is quite a popular personality on TV.