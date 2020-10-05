Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abhijeet And Akhil Sarthak Engage In A Heated Argument During Nomination Process

Looks like the mini-screen audience will get to witness high voltage drama in today's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. As per the latest promo released by the telecasting channel Star Maa on their official Twitter handle, contestants Abhijeet and Akhil Sarthak will engage in a heated argument during the week 5 nomination process.

In the promo, one can see Abhijeet nominating Akhil Sarthak as he smears cream on the latter's face. While giving the reason for the same, Abhijeet says, "I know that you get confused, but now I know that you lie as well. You should stop intimidating people with your glare or by pointing fingers." An evidently irked Akhil retorts, "Don't show me the finger dude." Abhijeet replies that this is what exactly his counterpart does all the time.

Akhil Sarthak was seen bringing up Monal Gajjar's name in the argument, which had apparently nothing to do with her. He says, "You yourself do the same thing to Monal everytime while talking." Abhijeet questions what Akhil has to do with the way he talks to her. In the end, an emotional Monal is seen declaring that the duo should stop dragging her name in their argument. Well, fans and followers of the show are looking forward to today's episode, which will also unveil the nominations this week.

Let us tell you that the week 4 elimination saw wild-card entrant Swathi Dikshit bidding goodbye to the show. For the uninitiated, she could only survive in the house for one week. On the other hand, during her interaction with host Nagarjuna, she was given an immunity to chose any one of the contestants who shouldn't be a part of the week's captainship task, for which she selected Amma Rajashekhar. On a related note, Kumar Sai Pampana is the current captain of the house.

