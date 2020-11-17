Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abijeet Duddala Becomes Target In Eleventh Week Nomination Task

In the high-voltage nomination process during the eleventh week of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, a total of 6 contestants including Abijeet, Monal Gajjar, Lasya, Harika, Ariyana Glory and Sohel were nominated. Avinash, who received lesser votes than the other contestants, was spared from the week's elimination. On the other hand, Akhil Sarthak was excused from the process as he was chosen as the captain of the house in the weekend episode.

Surprisingly, Abijeet received the highest vote (4) during the task. In the process, the contestants were required to pierce a nail into the heart-shaped prop hanged around housemates' necks to signify their nomination. Akhil Sarthak, Sohel, Avinash and Ariyana nominated Abijeet. Akhil nominated the Life is Beautiful actor for his comments post the former's exit from the house. Akhil, who was kept in the secret room task for three days saw Abijeet calling his exit as a trick.

Let us tell you that during his interaction with Sohel and Mehaboob, Abijeet had said that Akhil was bluffing as he was completely aware of the secret room task going to happen very soon. Well, during the nomination process, the duo were seen engaging in a verbal brawl wherein Abijeet lost his cool and even called Akhil a '25-year-old-kid'. On the other hand, Akhil retorted back questioning Abijeet's intellect.

Sohel, Avinash and Ariyana while nominating Abijeet stated that they think he is not playing tasks actively especially after the Human Vs Robot task. Well, with the highest votes in the nomination process, we will have to wait and watch if it troubles Abijeet during the upcoming weekend episode or gets huge support from his fans and followers as always.

