Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abijeet Duddala Dominates Other Finalists In The Voting Race To Finale!

5 days to go and the mini-screen audiences will witness the grand finale of one of the most popular reality shows Bigg Boss Telugu 4. With 5 finalists remaining in the house including Abijeet Duddala, Akhil Sarthak, Dethadi Harika, Sohel and Ariyana Glory, fans and followers are making sure to vote for their favourite contestant incessantly to make them the title winner of the show.

Well, as per rumours, Abijeet, who has a decent fan base on social media, is currently dominating others in the voting race to the finale. It is to be noted that a couple of days ago, Vijay Deverakonda had expressed his support to his good friend Abijeet, through his social media handle. Well, though the Rowdy Star didn't mention his name or the reality show's name, his Instagram story has indeed impacted Abijeet's votes.

Fans and followers of Abijeet have been sharing his pictures and videos on their respective social media handles to garner more votes for the coolest contestant of the season. On the other hand, Ariyana is said to be in the second position after the Life is Beautiful actor, while Akhil Sarthak is said to have acquired the least votes on Monday. Sohel has taken the third position in the list and Harika is in fourth place in the ranking.

On a related note, Bigg Boss Telugu 4's grand finale will be premiered on December 20, 2020 (Sunday). If reports are to be believed, Megastar Chiranjeevi might grace the event and also award the winner of the popular reality show with the massive trophy.

Also, there is a buzz that Jr NTR might join host Nagarjuna in the finale as Tarak will be shooting for his show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu: Season 5 in the same location, post Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Interestingly, Nagarjuna has hosted the first three seasons of the game show in which Jr NTR had appeared as a celebrity guest.

