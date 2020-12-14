Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abijeet Duddala Gets Indirect Support From Vijay Deverakonda; Here’s How!

Abijeet Duddala, Akhil Sarthak, Sohel, Dethadi Harika and Ariyana Glory have become the top 5 finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The previous episode of the show witnessed the exit of Gujarati diva Monal Gajjar and the big announcement about the season's grand finale.

With just 6 days to go for the finale happening on December 20, 2020, the fans and followers are leaving no stone unturned to make their favourite contestants win, through incessant votes and hashtag trends on social media.

Well, looks like Vijay Deverakonda has also joined the league especially to support his friend and co-star Abijeet. Apparently, the Rowdy Star took to his social media handle to share a throwback picture of his boy gang on his Instagram story. In the stunning selfie shared, Vijay was seen having a good time with his Life is Beautiful co-stars including Abijeet, Sudhakar Komakula and Kaushik Darbha. Though the young actor didn't mention Bigg Boss Telugu 4 or Abijeet specifically, he wrote, "My boys (hugs) Always wish them the best! Wherever - Whatever :)."

With screenshots of Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram story going viral on social media, innumerable fans and followers of Abijeet have appreciated his gesture of supporting his good friend indirectly. A few have also opined that the actor didn't take Abijeet's or the show's name on his story so as to not influence the viewers, as a healthy competition is needed between the five finalists.

For the uninitiated, the duo was a part of the 2012 film Life is Beautiful directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film that also stars Shriya Saran and Amala Akkineni, marked the debut of both Abijeet and Vijay Deverakonda. Interestingly, the popular contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 played the lead role in the coming-of-age drama film.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Monal Gajjar To Get Eliminated This Week?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Avinash Opens Up About Monal's Equation With Akhil And Abijeet; Calls Her Kattappa