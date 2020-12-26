Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abijeet Duddala Reveals How Vijay Deverakonda Reacted To His Inclusion In The Show

Vijay Deverakonda’s Reaction To Abijeet’s Inclusion Is BB Telugu 4

Well, recently when Abijeet was asked about Vijay's reaction to his inclusion in Bigg Boss Telugu 4, he revealed that the Arjun Reddy star was surprised with his decision. He said, "I had told him (Vijay) before going to Bigg Boss. He was surprised. He asked if I am sure I wanted to do the show and supported me by saying good luck and to completely chill inside the house."

Abijeet About His Bonding With Vijay Deverakonda

Talking more about his bonding with Vijay, Abijeet said, "He is my man. We have always been good friends. Nothing has ever changed that. I am thankful to life that it's always been that way. He is a beautiful person inside and out. He deserves everything that he is today. I am so happy and thankful to him."

Abijeet And Vijay Deverakonda’s Life Is Beautiful

For the uninitiated, the duo has worked together for the 2012 film Life is Beautiful directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film that also features Shriya Saran and Amala Akkineni in key roles marked the debut of both Abijeet and Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay Deverakonda’ Selfie With Abijeet

It is to be noted that a few days before the finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Vijay Deverakonda had expressed his indirect support to Abijeet by sharing a throwback picture. In the stunning selfie shared, Vijay was seen having a good time with his Life is Beautiful co-stars including Abijeet, Sudhakar Komakula and Kaushik Darbha. He had captioned the picture as "My boys (hugs) Always wish them the best! Wherever - Whatever :)."