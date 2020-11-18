Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abijeet Duddala To Meet His Mother Today; Fans Thrilled!

The eleventh week of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is going through a really entertaining commando task. The 8 contestants inside the house including Lasya, Akhil Sarthak, Monal Gajjar, Abijeet Duddala, Harika, Sohel, Ariyana Glory and Avinash can be seen sweating it out, as they engage in a special commando training. A few other tasks were also given to the contestants, who nailed the training.

Contestants including Akhil Sarthak, Abijeet Duddala, Sohel, and Harika were bestowed with golden stars for their incredible performances in their respective task on Day 1 of the training. Well, with the commando task going on in the house, what has attracted the attention of the netizens is the promo of the upcoming episode (Wednesday, November 18, 2020).

In the promo, Bigg Boss orders the contestants to freeze during their march past in the garden area. As the contestants are puzzled by the uncommon order, Abijeet, Akhil and Harika's mothers enter the house individually. As expected, the family meeting is indeed going to be a very emotional affair for both the contestants and the mini-screen audiences.

Though the other two contestants were seen getting emotional during the task, Abijeet ran towards his mom with sheer happiness. The duo was seen exchanging wide smiles as they met each other. Well, the netizens are happy with his mother's entry as they praise her for his wonderful upbringing and appreciated his politeness throughout the show. Let us tell you that it has been a very rare case that the mini-screen audiences have witnessed Abijeet losing his cool inside the house. The Life is Beautiful actor has been appreciated many times for being calm and playing smart unlike the other contestants.

On a related note, Mehaboob has been evicted in the tenth week of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, and Akhil is the current captain of the house.

