Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Abijeet Shares His Idea Of An Ideal Woman, Sohel Fails To Create ‘Macho’ Charm

Nagarjuna Akkineni's show Bigg Boss Telugu 4's latest episode showed some fun moments of the contestants. For the 'Night Out Party' all the female housemates dressed up for the night. But Abijeet caught everyone's attention and impressed all the girls with his honest answers.

Apparently, he sat with the ladies and complimented them. During an interesting conversation, Lasya asked Abijeet to share his idea of an ideal woman. He answered that honesty and level-headedness are what he is looking for in his partner. Ariyana made this conversation interesting by asking him who he would like to go on date with among all the ladies. On that question, Abijeet quickly chose Ariyana for the same.

Apart from Abijeet, Amma Rajasekhar danced for the girls when they were singing. But the hilarious moment in the party happened with Sohel. He apparently tried his 'macho' charm on the ladies by dancing on the song, but failed hilariously.

Everyone in the house danced on the fast-paced dance number and enjoyed the moment. However, the previous argument between Noel and Kumar Sai disrupted the house. Hence, it will be interesting to see how Nagarjuna Akkineni will solve the housemates' grudges during the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

