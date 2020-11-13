Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Akhil Sarthak Gets Trolled For His Commentary Inside The Secret Room!

Recently, the mini-screen audiences witnessed Bigg Boss Telugu 4's first mid-week eviction task. In the task, the contestants were required to name the strongest one among them who they think will obstruct their journey towards the title of the show.

Though most of them had different choices, at the end of the task Akhil Sarthak was seen stepping out of the Bigg Boss house and also entering the secret room, without the knowledge of the other contestants. It is to be noted that there have been several speculations about his stints during the mid-eviction task. A section of netizens even slammed Akhil Sarthak for not defending himself during the process, alleging that he already knew about the secret room task going to happen soon.

Well, one of the contestants of the show, Abijeet was also seen raising a similar doubt in the latest promo of the show. In the promo dropped by the telecasting channel Star Maa, the Life Is Beautiful actor can be seen discussing the same with Akhil's good friends Sohel and Mehaboob. He asked why Akhil Sarthak who usually opposes others' opinions during captaincy and nominations tasks remained silent during the mid-week eviction.

On the other hand, the interaction between the trio was shown to Akhil Sarthak, who was seen reacting to Abijeet's statements while also taking a jibe at the latter. Earlier, he was seen commenting about the happenings inside the house, especially during the recent letter task. Well, Akhil Sarthak's commentary during the trio's interaction has not gone down well with the netizens who think the actor's 'negative' side is emerging with the secret task.

Check out the tweets here!

Secret room ki vellaka , can see true colors of Akhil. Ah face expressions and negative thinking, asalu point ardham chesukovu anti Akhil. Abhi antha confidence ledu antunav Mari defend chesukokunda vellipoyav, logic unda asala — TaeDaeng💜 (@Taehobi1234) November 12, 2020

Akhil Should Realise that



He can See All Housemates Reactions



But



AUDIENCE ARE WATCHING HIS REACTIONS IN THE ROOM

🤣



He concentrated On Housemates

&

Forgot That His Running Commentry Made Severe Damage to him 😂



It Clearly Showed how negative he is #BiggBossTelugu4 — Sai Sunil Reddy (@SaiSunil452) November 12, 2020

Rey Akhil

Inthakamundu kanisam konchamina ninnu audience like chesevalu...

Ipudu ne true character expose chesi... unna ijath antha teeskuntunavu..

"Avthala vaadi chepindi kastha vinali... daniki counter veyyakudadu.."

Intha ego entra neku... — Deepak Kovoor (@deepak_kovoor) November 12, 2020

Akkada undi #Abijeet 🔥🔥🔥he knows clearly that's a bluff and Karivepak will come back and he's watching....#akhilsarthak gurinchi vaild points ye chepthunte trigger avthunnadu😂😂😂Karivepak for a reason and of this season..#BiggBossTelugu4 pic.twitter.com/NbrQPILbF9 — Vamc Krishna (@vamccrishnaa) November 12, 2020

On a related note, a total of 6 contestants including Ariyana Glory, Abijeet, Harika, Sohel, Mehaboob and Monal Gajjar have been nominated for the 10th week elimination of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

