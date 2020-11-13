    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Akhil Sarthak Gets Trolled For His Commentary Inside The Secret Room!

      Recently, the mini-screen audiences witnessed Bigg Boss Telugu 4's first mid-week eviction task. In the task, the contestants were required to name the strongest one among them who they think will obstruct their journey towards the title of the show.

      Though most of them had different choices, at the end of the task Akhil Sarthak was seen stepping out of the Bigg Boss house and also entering the secret room, without the knowledge of the other contestants. It is to be noted that there have been several speculations about his stints during the mid-eviction task. A section of netizens even slammed Akhil Sarthak for not defending himself during the process, alleging that he already knew about the secret room task going to happen soon.

      Well, one of the contestants of the show, Abijeet was also seen raising a similar doubt in the latest promo of the show. In the promo dropped by the telecasting channel Star Maa, the Life Is Beautiful actor can be seen discussing the same with Akhil's good friends Sohel and Mehaboob. He asked why Akhil Sarthak who usually opposes others' opinions during captaincy and nominations tasks remained silent during the mid-week eviction.

      On the other hand, the interaction between the trio was shown to Akhil Sarthak, who was seen reacting to Abijeet's statements while also taking a jibe at the latter. Earlier, he was seen commenting about the happenings inside the house, especially during the recent letter task. Well, Akhil Sarthak's commentary during the trio's interaction has not gone down well with the netizens who think the actor's 'negative' side is emerging with the secret task.

      On a related note, a total of 6 contestants including Ariyana Glory, Abijeet, Harika, Sohel, Mehaboob and Monal Gajjar have been nominated for the 10th week elimination of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

      Story first published: Friday, November 13, 2020, 17:13 [IST]
      X