Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Akhil Sarthak Stuns Housemates, Nominates Monal Gajjar For Elimination

The ongoing ninth week nomination process of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has resulted in some high voltage drama. Unlike the usual process, this week's nomination being a dramatic one has been telecasted in two episodes. In the process, each contestant is required to nominate any two by breaking an egg on their heads.

The Monday episode saw Ariyana nominating Harika and Sohel. On the other hand, Comedy artist Avinash, who was recently slammed for imitating Noel Sean nominated the rapper's good friends Abijeet and Harika. Sohel was seen nominating Abijeet and Monal Gajjar citing the reason for the same. Towards the end of the Monday episode, Abijeet nominated Avinash for imitating Noel's pain, which he thinks was insensitive behaviour.

In the Tuesday episode, Abijeet will be nominating Amma Rajasekhar after which the duo gets into a heated argument. Now, a promo has been dropped by the telecasting channel Star Maa today, which has stunned the mini-screen audiences and the housemates of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Apparently, Akhil Sarthak is seen nominating his very good friend Monal Gajjar in the ninth week nomination. As she is a vegetarian, a bag is kept over her head to break the egg on it.

Nomination process continues with twist & turns#BiggBossTelugu4 today at 9:30 PM on @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/TMKWFJOYq6 — starmaa (@StarMaa) November 3, 2020

Other contestants can be seen being shocked with the new avatar of Akhil Sarthak. Monal responds to the surprising nomination by saying, "I don't like to point out. Until and unless I am poked." Later, she is seen sitting with Amma Rajeshekhar, who also has been nominated by Akhil. The senior choreographer-director is seen expressing his full support to the Gujarati actress until he is in the show. Ariyana and Avinash were also seen supporting her with a hug. Notably, Akhil nominated Monal for creating a misunderstanding between him and Sohel. The video of the same was shown by the host Nagarjuna during the weekend episode.

On the other hand, while nominating Amma Rajasekhar, Akhil says that the former has been saying incessantly, that he wants to leave the show and therefore he is helping him by nominating.

Notably, Noel Sean walked out of the show owing to health reasons and Ariyana Glory is the current captain of the house.

