Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Akhil Sarthak To Target Abijeet In The Letter Task?

As expected, Akhil Sarthak has been kept in the secret room of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 without the knowledge of other contestants. Let us tell you that there have been several rumours regarding the secret room and the love angle going to be developed between Monal Gajjar and Akhil Sarthak during the task. Well, looks like the makers are all set to spice up the popular reality show as they initiate the first task since the 'eviction' of Akhil Sarthak. Yes, you read that right!

As per the latest promo dropped by the telecasting channel Star Maa, a letter task will be held in the Thursday episode of the show. The task will require contestants to open up about the darkest secrets of their lives in the confession room. Interestingly, Akhil will be able to hear them unfold their life story by sitting in the secret room.

Later, Akhil will be sending letters to any three contestants inside the house. Also, he will be shredding the other letters of those who were not able to impress him with their stories. Contestants including Monal Gajjar, Sohel and Harika receive their respective letters, while Avinash and Abijeet are seen getting shredded papers instead. Well, netizens are sure that Akhil will not be sending a letter to Abijeet and will be targeting him from the secret room, as the duo share a not-so-good relation in Bigg Boss house.

Let us tell you that at the beginning of the show, Akhil and Abijeet were not on good terms owing to their bonding with Monal Gajjar. Later, Abijeet was seen withdrawing himself from talking to Monal, that brought the former and Akhil close. Notably, Akhil had nominated Abijeet in the previous nomination process of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Talking about the letter task, it is not confirmed who is actually writing the letters (whether Akhil or the Bigg Boss team) and the mini-screen audience will have to wait until Thursday night to know the backstory of the promo.

