Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Ariyana Glory Gets Targeted By Housemates In Week 10 Nomination

After the exit of senior choreographer-director Amma Rajasekhar from Bigg Boss Telugu 4, the mini-screen audiences are awaiting the tenth week nominations. Interestingly, the makers of the popular reality show have dropped a promo of the same which has garnered the full attention of the netizens.

In the promo, the nomination episode can be seen happening with nine contestants in the house. Contestants including Akhil Sarthak, Sohel, Abijeet, Monal Gajjar, Lasya, Ariyana Glory, Avinash, Harika and Mehaboob are part of the nomination task.

In the process, most of the contestants were seen targeting Ariyana Glory, who was the captain in the previous week of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The actress' captainship was highly criticized by contestants especially Sohel. Well, in the nominations, Harika slammed Ariyana for giving orders instead of requesting during their interaction. Sohel was seen nominating Ariyana for her attitude of controlling every other person in the house.

On the other hand, Ariyana nominated Monal Gajjar calling her fake. She said, "I am saying this genuinely. No matter what. But I feel Monal is fake." Monal responded back asking if Ariyana holds a grudge against her. She further said, "You were saying oh my god she is screaming so much. How do you know how much pain I am going through?"

As per the video, Ariyana Glory has been nominated by Mehaboob, Sohel, Harika and Monal Gajjar.

On a related note, Amma Rajasekhar who was chosen as the captain for the 10th week had given his power to Mehaboob during his post-eviction interaction with host Nagarjuna Akkineni. As Mehaboob is only the acting captain for the week, he won't be excluded from the nomination process.

