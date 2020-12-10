Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Avinash Opens Up About Monal’s Equation With Akhil And Abijeet; Calls Her Kattappa

The 12th weekend of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 saw the exit of Jabardasth fame Avinash. Known as one of the strongest contestants of the season, his exit was not anticipated by his fans and followers. Post the news of his exit, several netizens took to their social media space to slam the makers of the show for supporting Monal Gajjar.

They had also alleged that the makers are being biased towards the Gujarati diva. Well, Avinash, who had time and again called Monal a weak contestant through several tasks and nominations has yet again criticized her for her survival in the popular reality show.

During his recent media interaction, the comedian said that Monal is the weakest compared to him and he deserved to be in her place in the house, as he has given 100 percent in all the tasks given by Bigg Boss and has entertained the audience with his comedy chops.

As per Sakshi Post, he was quoted as saying, "I never got the tag of 'worst performer' from housemates or the host of the show Nagarjuna."

Comparing Monal Gajjar with Baahubali's Kattappa, Avinash said, "Monal is the only reason behind Abijeet and Akhil's clash, if not they used to be good friends. Monal never takes a stand, if she can talk about the issue, it will surely sort in no time. She knows everything that's happening in the house between Akhil and Abijeet but will never talk about it to anyone. She wants people to fight for her and this is her game plan."

Let us tell you that this is not the first time Monal has been blamed for Akhil and Abijeet's clash. Earlier, ex-contestants of the show including Swathi Deekshith, Devi Nagavalli, Kumar Sai Pampana and Sujatha have also questioned her love-hate angle with the two handsome hunks of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

