Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Begins! Meet The Contestants Of The Show Hosted By Nagarjuna Akkineni

The highly awaited Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has finally kick-started today! The popular reality show began with host Nagarjuna Akkineni's resplendent and stylish entry. The fourth season will have an inclusion of 16 popular faces from across film, TV and social media. For now, 6 contestants including actress Monal Gajjar, writer and director Surya Kiran, actress Lasya Manjunath and actor Abijeet have entered the house.

Meet The Contestants Of Bigg Boss Telugu 4!

Monal Gajjar (Actress)

Abijeet (Actor)

Surya Kiran (Writer-Director)

Mehboob Dilse (Youtuber-Actor)

Lasya Manjunath (Actress)

Dethadi Harika (Youtuber-Actress)

Sujatha (Actress)

Devi Nagavalli (Telugu News Presenter)

Syed Sohel (Actor)

Ariyana Glory (Anchor)

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house will reportedly be set up in Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios. It is to be noted that the audience will witness some changes in the format of this season especially due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The show will kick-off following several norms imposed by the state and the central government while keeping in mind social distancing. A close monitoring of the contestants will be held on a day-to-day basis by an expert team of doctors, who will be checking their health condition and temperature.

Recently, the promo of the show featuring Nagarjuna had received appreciation from the audiences, especially for his unique yet comic avatar of an old man peeking at others business. For the unversed, the last season of the show gained huge attention compared to all the previous seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu, due to the flawless hosting skills of the Manmadhudu actor.