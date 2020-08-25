Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Contestants Currently Under Quarantine! Read Deets Inside!

The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 are leaving no stone unturned to make the upcoming season more entertaining and safe amid the COVID-19 outbreak. As per the latest report, the contestants of the show who are currently under quarantine, are prepping themselves to enter the house soon. It is said that the quarantine period will end by August 29, and the contestants will be making their entry into the Bigg Boss house after their COVID tests come out negative.

The yet-to-become housemates are being monitored by doctors, who are recording their body temperature on a day-to-day basis. If the rumours are to be believed the contestants will also have their check-up done on a daily basis once the show begins. The show will also follow all the lockdown and social-distancing norms with necessary precautions. Talking about the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants, there are several names emerging on social media, including Poonam Bajwa, Hamsa Nandini, Sunitha Upadrashta, Mangli Chinmai, Akhil Sarthak and Viva Harsha.

As of now, the contestant names have been kept under wraps and the makers are gearing up to thrill the fans with their announcement only on the maiden episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. For the uninitiated, the show will reportedly be telecasted on Star Maa from August 30. The makers had recently dropped the teaser of the show featuring its host Nagarjuna in a unique avatar. On a related note, Nagarjuna had also hosted Bigg Boss Telugu 3, which became the talk of the town for his impeccable presentation. The last season gained high appreciation compared to all the previous seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu and the actor garnered love for his hosting skills.

