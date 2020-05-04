Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Contestants’ List Out! Nagarjuna’s Show To Start Soon After COVID-19 Crisis

After Lockdown

The makers are reportedly trying to launch Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 after the lockdown. If the situation gets better and the makers air the controversial show, it'll be one of the first shows to be aired on Indian television post lockdown.

Nagarjuna As The Host

Reports are stating that Nagarjuna Akkineni will probably host the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu. Well, the actor has already hosted the third season of the show, and the audience loved him. The Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 was hosted by Jr NTR while the second one was done by Nani. Nagarjuna is still in talks with the makers and if the remuneration talks are sorted out, he will eventually be the host of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Tentative Contestants’ List

As per the primary information, Allari Naresh, Anchor Jhansi,Sudigali Sudheer, Rashmi Gautam, Actor Nandu, Thagubothu Ramesh and Karthika Deepam fame Deepa are in talks with the makers. If everything goes well, they can be seen in Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house.

Other Celebrities

As per reports, the managers have contacted some anchors, comedians, an adult star and even some social workers. The official confirmation about the same is yet to come.