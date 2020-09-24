Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Day 17: High Voltage Drama Inside The House After Divi Vadthya Gets Kidnapped!

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has indeed taken a sharp turn. You ask how? The show which is undergoing its 17th day, witnessed a high voltage drama today during the 'Ukku Hridayam' task when the two teams, Robot and Human engaged in a verbal brawl. Firstly, let us tell you what the task is all about. In the task, team Robot has to safeguard a silver ball from Humans who can kill them by smashing the ball.

Interestingly, Robots are dependent on Humans for charging themselves while the latter is dependent on Robots to have access to food, water, rooms and washrooms.

Later, Abhijeet was seen proposing the idea to his team, which is to kidnap one of the members of the opposite team. While the members of team Human were taking rest, at midnight, Abhijeet (Team Robot) joins them and offers washroom facility to the members of the opposite team to only trap them.

Eventually, as Divi Vadthya enters the house, the Robot team takes control by locking her and charging their respective batteries while also feeding them. It was also seen that the main door of the house was locked, which closed the way for the members of the Human team to enter the house and protect Divi. The evidently frustrated members of team Human including Monal Gajjar, Akhil Sarthak, Sohail, Mehaboob, Sujatha and Amma Rajasekhar were seen venting it out on the opponent team as they alleged foul play. The highly anticipated final result of the task is yet to be out.

On a related note, last weekend saw the elimination of Karate Kalyani, who received less votes than the others who were nominated in the second week.

