Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Dethadi Harika To Get Eliminated Before The Finale Week?

With only a couple of days to go for the finale week of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, the 6 contestants remaining in the house are gearing up to make the season a superhit. Notably, 5 contestants except for Akhil Sarthak have been directly nominated this week. Abijeet Duddala, Monal Gajjar, Dethadi Harika, Ariyana Glory and Sohel are the currently nominated contestants.

Also, Akhil had won the ticket to finale in the previous week and therefore, he has been excused from the nominations. Interestingly, he has also become the first finalist of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

With 5 strong contestants being nominated this time, fans and followers are leaving no stone unturned to promote their favourite contestants on social media, and garner more votes for them. Well, a lot of speculations are doing the rounds on the internet regarding the upcoming elimination process. If rumours are to be believed, Abijeet and Sohel might get saved in the elimination. Though it is not confirmed about the other two contestants, Dethadi Harika is said to have higher chances of getting eliminated this time.

Let us tell you that the house is currently going through a 'golden mic' task. In the process, the nominated contestants on a daily basis have been given different tasks. On day 1, Harika who became the ruler of the house was seen throwing away her good friend Abijeet's dress in the swimming pool, which is said to have irked a few fans and followers of the Life is Beautiful actor.

On the second day, an endurance task was held. Contestants Ariyana Glory and Sohel were seen stealing Harika's thunder during her turn as the duo fought, which eventually reduced her screen timing. Notably, she has not yet achieved the golden mic to appeal votes from the audience, unlike Ariyana and Sohel.

Well, as the rumours about her exit go viral on social media, only host Nagarjuna's declaration in the Sunday episode will unfold the truth.

