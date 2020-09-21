Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Did Avinash Pay Rs 10 Lakh To Jabardasth Makers To Enter Nagarjuna’s Show?
Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni is creating a solid buzz amongst the masses. Ever since the controversial show went on air, fans are eager to know each and every update about it. A few days ago, eliminated contestant Surya Kiran revealed that he got paid 5 times more than what he was quoted.
Since then, people have been getting curious to know the remunerations of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 contestants. Amidst all, comedian Avinash, who is known for working in the show Jabardasth, entered the madhouse last week as a wildcard contestant. But did you know that he has paid a hefty amount to enter Nagarjuna Akkineni's show?
Avinash Violated Jabardasth’s Agreement
As per a report published in a leading portal, Avinash has violated the agreement signed for Jabardasth. The comedian reportedly broke the terms and conditions with his sudden exit from the show for entering the controversial show Bigg Boss Telugu 4.
Avinash Paid A Hefty Amount As Compensation
The report further suggests that Avinash has paid Rs 10 lakh as compensation to Jabardasth makers for the violation. Bigg Boss makers reportedly offered a fancy paycheck to him, which made it difficult for him to deny the offer. Notably, it is said to be double than the remunerations of top contestants like Lasya and Singer Noel Sean. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.
Avinash’s Appearance In The House
Ever since Avinash entered the house, he has made everyone happy with his appearance. He turned out to be a joyful personality in the house and is maintaining good terms with other contestants. Hence, it will be interesting to see how he survives in Bigg Boss Telugu 4.
Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Breaking TRP Records
The latest edition of Bigg Boss Telugu is setting new TRP records. As per a report published in The News Minute, the Nagarjuna Akkineni's show has earned 20.6 TRP in Hyderabad. Notably, the show's opening episode has got 40 per cent viewership from the people of Hyderabad.
