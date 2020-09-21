Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Did Avinash Pay Rs 10 Lakh To Jabardasth Makers To Enter Nagarjuna’s Show?

Avinash Violated Jabardasth’s Agreement

As per a report published in a leading portal, Avinash has violated the agreement signed for Jabardasth. The comedian reportedly broke the terms and conditions with his sudden exit from the show for entering the controversial show Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Avinash Paid A Hefty Amount As Compensation

The report further suggests that Avinash has paid Rs 10 lakh as compensation to Jabardasth makers for the violation. Bigg Boss makers reportedly offered a fancy paycheck to him, which made it difficult for him to deny the offer. Notably, it is said to be double than the remunerations of top contestants like Lasya and Singer Noel Sean. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Avinash’s Appearance In The House

Ever since Avinash entered the house, he has made everyone happy with his appearance. He turned out to be a joyful personality in the house and is maintaining good terms with other contestants. Hence, it will be interesting to see how he survives in Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Breaking TRP Records

The latest edition of Bigg Boss Telugu is setting new TRP records. As per a report published in The News Minute, the Nagarjuna Akkineni's show has earned 20.6 TRP in Hyderabad. Notably, the show's opening episode has got 40 per cent viewership from the people of Hyderabad.