Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Ex-Contestant Kalyani Says She Felt Bad When Nagarjuna Didn't Allow Her To Talk

Of lately, ex-contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Karate Kalyani became the talk of the town after her serious statement against the makers. Apparently, she had alleged that the makers deliberately eliminated her from the show.

She had also added that despite her being one of the best contestants, who also had good support from the audience, she got eliminated from the show as her votes were diverted to others. Talking about the same she said, "I even have some proof of it. I don't know who did it but the audience is supporting me that's why I'am able to speak with so much confidence."

Well, now the Raja The Great actress' yet another statement has made it to the headlines, wherein she alleges that the host of the show Nagarjuna Akkineni didn't allow her to talk during the post-eviction interaction, and that disappointed her. Times of India quoted her as saying, "If you've observed, I was still trying to vent out all my feelings in the post-eviction interaction because that was my only chance to speak out. But Nagarjuna garu intervened and bid goodbye to me. I felt bad at the moment. But I understand as a host, he has some instructions to take and since they are the producers, they reserve all the rights to show us the way they want."

Further, Karate Kalyani also added that she felt she was one of the best contestants of the season. For the uninitiated, she was eliminated during the second week of the show, after receiving less votes from the audience. Notably, during the post-eviction interaction, she was given an immunity power to directly nominate any one contestant to the third week's elimination, for which she chose Devi Nagavalli.

Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Ex-Contestant Karate Kalyani Alleges That Makers Deliberately Eliminated Her

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Week 3 Nominations: 7 Contestants Including Monal Gajjar, Lasya On The List!