Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Ex-Contestant Karate Kalyani Alleges That Makers Deliberately Eliminated Her

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has now become the talk of the town, thanks to the contestants who are adding much drama and entertainment to the show. The much-loved reality show is currently going through its 16th day.

Notably, the last weekend saw the elimination of one of the strongest contestants of the season Karate Kalyani, who received less votes than the others who were nominated in the second week. Well, looks like the actress is not so happy with her exclusion from Bigg Boss Telugu 4 as she has alleged that the makers deliberately eliminated her and diverted her votes to other contestants.

According to Telugu tabloid Sakshi Post, the Krishna star said, "Bigg Boss show organizers wantedly eliminated me. The show makers have approached me for season 1 but I couldn't be a part of it due to Raja The Great film. When they approached me for the ongoing season, I felt I should not miss it. But, I couldn't meet my own expectations after entering the house. Whatever I say in the house people would take it negatively due to age difference, which is why there were few clashes in the house as well."

The ex-contestant of the show also alleged that despite being one of the best contestants, who also had good support from the audience, she was eliminated from the show as her votes were diverted to others. Talking about the same she said, "I even have some proof of it. I don't know who did it but the audience is supporting me that's why I' am able to speak with so much confidence."

Karate Kalyani further added that she felt she was the best contestant in the house. She also said that a few of them were afraid of her and therefore wanted her out of the house to play the game according to their strategies.

On a related note, Karate Kalyani was given an immunity power during the elimination by host Nagarjuna, wherein she could directly nominate one of the contestants to the third week's elimination, for which she chose Devi Nagavalli.

