Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Ex-Contestant Karate Kalyani Says Devi Nagavalli's Eviction Was Unfair

The previous weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 saw an emotional eviction of Devi Nagavalli. The TV journalist bid goodbye to the co-contestants after she received the least number of votes.

Well now, Kalyani, who was eliminated in the second week of the show has responded to how she felt when Devi was eliminated. Calling the maker's decision unfair during a media interaction she said, "I was really shocked when I heard about Devi's elimination, it is really unfair. She was one of the strongest contestants in the house. I didn't expect Devi's elimination and I thought she would stay for a longer time in the house."

For those who are unaware, Devi was directly nominated by Karate Kalyani during the latter's eviction, when she was given a 'Negative Bigg Bomb' by host Nagarjuna. Kalyani was given an immunity to directly nominated any one contestant to the upcoming week's elimination, for which she chose Devi Nagavalli.

Talking about the allegations made by a few that Kalyani had bad-mouthed about Devi during her presence in the show, she said, "I have never mentioned that Devi is not a good person but the way she talks looks harsh. I felt Devi as one of the strongest contestants when compared to other contestants. If I had nominated any other person in Devi's place then they would have been upset and they wouldn't be taking it in a sportive manner like her. I nominated her because she has a huge fan following outside the house and I expected that she would score more votes than the other contestants in the house." (sic)

Meanwhile, Devi's exit had irked her fans and followers, who condemned Kalyani's "Bigg Bomb" decision through their respective social media handles.

