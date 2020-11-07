Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Ex-Contestant Swathi Deekshith Reveals Truth About Abijeet-Harika’s Relationship

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is going through its 62nd day and indeed the show has garnered all the attention it needed. With high voltage drama, several verbal brawls and relationship tracks, the popular show has garnered the attention of the Telugu audience to become the No 1 show on mini-screen.

Talking about relationship tracks, earlier, Akhil Sarthak, Monal Gajjar and Abijeet's love-hate relationship had become the talk of the town. Many ex-contestants of the show including Swathi Deekshith, Sujatha and Kumar Sai Pampana have also talked about the same during several media interactions.

Interestingly, for reason unknown, Abijeet was seen withdrawing himself from talking to Monal Gajjar. Later, he also alleged that she betrayed and deceived him by calling him a manipulator. The stern step was one of the highlighting moves of Abijeet as it brought him closer to Harika and helped him maintain a good bonding with Akhil Sarthak. Well, Abijeet and Harika's chemistry has been loved by the mini-screen audience. Their simple yet love-filled relationship also became a hot topic on social media, with several expressing support and hoping that the duo tie the knot after coming out of the show.

Well now, ex-contestant Swathi Deekshith has clarified about the duo's relationship and revealed that Harika is possessive about Abijeet. She was quoted by Sakshi Post as saying, "There's nothing between them, they are just friends in the house. Harika behaves like a kid and most of her actions are also childish, therefore Abijeet treats her like a baby. I don't understand why makers are highlighting Abijeet-Harika when there's nothing between them. When I was in the house, Harika would go sit with Abijeet for only some time and the rest of the time, she used to be with Noel. Harika is a possessive girl and she might be possessive of her friend Abijeet."

She further added that Harika has a very different personality, as she has a mindset to support only her friends. Well, after Swathi's statement, we will have to wait and watch what unfolds between Abijeet and Harika in the coming days of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

