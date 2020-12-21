Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Finale: Abijeet Duddala Is The Winner Of The Show

Abijeet Duddala has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The young actor bagged the coveted trophy along with a cheque of Rs 25 lakh. Akhil Sarthak became the first runner-up of the season. On the other hand, Syed Sohel Ryan, Ariyana Glory and Dethadi Harika emerged as the second, third and fourth runners-up respectively.

Talking about Abijeet, the Life is Beautiful actor has garnered a massive fan following on social media, with his stints inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house.

He has been often appreciated by mini-screen audiences for his calm, composed and mature decisions taken during tasks and challenges. Abijeet's rivalry with Akhil was one of the highlights of the show. The duo's love-hate angle with Monal Gajjar was also one of the hot topics on social media. While he along with others were offered prize money of Rs 10 lakh during the second round of elimination, Abijeet stated that he doesn't want to upset the natural process as people have voted for him, which indeed won the hearts of the audience.

The finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 began with the massive entry of host Nagarjuna Akkineni. Soon after his dance performance, the senior actor welcomed the 14 ex-contestants and the family members of the finalists. After a few chit-chats, Nagarjuna announced that each contestant from the bottom list will be brought to the stage by celebrities.

F2 director Anil Ravipudi and Mehreen Pirzada entered the house to evict Harika first. Ariyana Glory became the third runner-up of the show and was brought to the stage by Raai Lakshmi. Interestingly, the contestants were tempted with a silver box full of cash but the finalists decided to go with the audiences' votes.

Later, Sohel decided to take Rs 25 lakh offered to him, Akhil and Abijeet. which is being appreciated by the netizens on social media, who are calling his decision a smart move.

Celebrated music composer Thaman and his team entertained the audience by rendering his hit tracks. Post the performance, Nagarjuna entered the house to take the top 2 contestants Akhil and Abijeet to the final stage.

Megastar Chiranjeevi entered the show as the chief guest of the season and awarded Abijeet win the trophy. During his chit-chat with the contestants, Chiranjeevi promised to support Sohel for his film and offered Rs 10 lakh to Mehboob.

On a related note, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 kicked off on September 6, 2020, with 16 contestants including Abijeet, Sohel, Akhil Sarthak, Ariyana, Harika, Monal, Lasya, Mehboob, Rajashekar, Noel, Divi, Sujatha, Gangavva, Devi, Kalyani and Surya Kiran. On the other hand, Kumar Sai Pampana, Swathi Deekshith and Avinash entered the house as wild-card contestants.

