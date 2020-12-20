Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Finale: Abijeet Duddala To Bag Trophy Of The Season?

Here comes the big day! After going through a roller-coaster ride of incessant challenges and tasks, one contestant among the five finalists will be announced the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

With contestants including Ariyana Glory, Abijeet Duddala, Akhil Sarthak, Dethadi Harika and Sohel Ryan remaining inside the house, several speculations are doing the rounds on social media about the probable winner of the show.

If reports are to be believed, Abijeet, who has a massive fan following on social media has high chances of winning the season. Reportedly, the actor has bagged a record number of votes in the history of Bigg Boss Telugu. It is said that the host Nagarjuna Akkineni will announce the humongous vote count while raising Abijeet's hand to declare his name as the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Along with the trophy, he will also take back home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Let us tell you that there have been reports of the Life is Beautiful actor charging Rs 4 lakh per week for the show. If so, he will be acquiring Rs 60 lakh for his stay in the house and Rs 50 lakh as the cash prize making it a jackpot of more than Rs 1 crore.

Talking about his performance in the show, the young actor was highly appreciated for his stints inside the house. His calm and composed nature garnered huge attention of the audience. On the other hand, recently, while showing his journey in the house through an AV (Audiovisual), Bigg Boss expressed that he was proud to have a calm and mature contestant like Abijeet in the show.

The fans and followers of the young actor have indeed been a major source of support for him who are now hoping that he wins the season as the true-blue king of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

On a related note, the finale of the show will be aired today (December 20, 2020) on Star Maa and video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar from 6 pm.

