Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Finale: Ariyana Glory And Harika To Become The Third And Fourth Runner-Ups?

With just a few more hours to go for the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 finale, fans and followers of the 5 finalists can't keep calm as they trend hashtags of their favourite contestant on social media. Trending the main hashtag #BBTeluguGrandFinale, netizens are now speculating the winner of the season.

If reports are to be believed, young actor Abijeet Duddala will bag the trophy of the show along with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

On the other hand, reports claim that Sohel and Akhil Sarthak might become the first and second runner-ups respectively. Talking about Dethadi Harika and Ariyana Glory, there have been several speculations regarding the two strong contestants of the season getting evicted in the first round of finale as third and fourth runner-ups respectively. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same and only the grand finale telecast will unfold the truth behind the ongoing buzz on social media.

Notably, earlier both Ariyana and Harika had expressed their wish to become the first female contestant to win Bigg Boss Telugu 4. For the uninitiated, no female contestant has won the title of Bigg Boss Telugu so far. It is to be noted, that contestants Geetha Madhuri (Season 2) and Sreemukhi (Season 3) were the only female contestants to make it top 2 of the popular reality show. Well, with speculations doing the rounds about Ariyana and Harika's exit, netizens are expressing support and love to the contestants who were indeed equally strong as the others.

On a related note, the finale of the show will be aired today (December 20, 2020) on Star Maa and video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar from 6 pm. Reportedly, Megastar Chiranjeevi will grace the event along with host Nagarjuna Akkineni.

