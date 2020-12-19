Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Finale: Ariyana Glory Leads The Voting List?

With just one day to go for the finale, fans and followers of the 5 finalists are speculating the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Let us tell you that the voting lines have been closed on Friday night, and now the innumerable fans of the biggest reality show are waiting for the results, which will be declared during the grand finale on Sunday (December 20, 2020).

If reports are to be believed, Ariyana is currently ruling the voting list. The popular host is said to have received the highest votes as of Friday. Notably, several hashtags of Ariyana were trending on Twitter including #AriyanaDeservesBB4Title and #AriyanaBB4Winner yesterday.

It is to be noted that she was pronounced as the Shining Star of the show by Bigg Boss recently before she was shown her performance so far. During her conversation with Bigg Boss, the diva revealed that she wants to become the first female contestant to win the massive title. Also, she has time and again opened up about the same with her co-contestants including Divi Vadthya and Dethadi Harika. Well, with the speculations about her ruling the voting list going viral on social media, looks like the audience were impressed with her one-man army stints in Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

On a related note, Abijeet is said to have received the second-highest votes. The other three finalists include Harika, Sohel and Akhil Sarthak.

In the Saturday episode, the mini-screen audiences will witness a massive entry of ex-contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Karate Kalyani, Lasya, Monal Gajjar, Swathi Deekshith, and Kumar Sai Pampana were seen entering the house in the Friday episode. Ex-contestants including Noel, Divi, Mehboob, Sujatha, Gangavva and Avinash will meet the 5 finalists on Saturday.

