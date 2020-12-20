Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Finale: Sohel Takes Home Rs 25 Lakh; Impressed Nagarjuna Akkineni Offers Rs 10 Lakh More

Syed Sohel Ryan has impressed the audiences with his smart move in Bigg Boss Telugu 4's finale. Apparently, the three top finalists including Abijeet, Akhil Sarthak and Sohel were offered Rs 20 lakh by host Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Though in the beginning, the three contestants refused to take the money, upon the addition of Rs 5 lakh to the total amount, Sohel was seen accepting the offer. He stated that he wanted recognition through the show which he thinks he has received from the audience which is more than enough for him.

He added that out of the prize money, a sum of Rs 10 lakh will be donated to an orphanage. Further, he said that he has decided to help his good friend and ex-contestant Mehaboob with Rs 5 lakh. The YouTuber responded that he wants to help the people who suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and therefore those needy deserve the money more than him.

Calling Sohel and Mehaboob his inspiration, Nagarjuna offered Rs 10 lakh to the duo. The senior actor also asked Sohel to take the cash prize of Rs 25 lakh home and announced that the second runner-up has won Rs 35 lakh in total. The ex-contestants appreciated Sohel for his smart move and wished him the best for his future. The fans and followers of the actor are also happy with his decision and are now calling him the real winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

