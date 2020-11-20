Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Harika Becomes New Captain Of The House?

The eleventh week of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has indeed been one of the most entertaining and happening weeks of the season. The family members of the contestants met their loved ones inside the house to express their support and love that indeed made a few episodes of the week emotional.

The show is currently going through a commando task that requires 8 contestants including Akhil Sarthak, Harika, Abijeet, Monal Gajjar, Ariyana Glory, Lasya, Avinash and Sohel to undergo stringent training. A few among them were also bestowed with golden stars for their impeccable performances in the individual tasks.

Well now, post the exit of all family members, the mini-screen audiences will witness the captainship task of the week. In the latest promo dropped by the telecasting channel of the show, Star Maa, captainship task contenders Akhil Sarthak, Harika and Abijeet can be seen sitting on the shoulders of other contestants. Akhil chooses Sohel, Harika selects Monal, and Abijeet seeks help from Avinash for the task. As per the promo, the contestant who will be able to keep a balance for maximum period of time will be chosen as the captain for the twelfth week. If rumours are to be believed, Harika will become the new captain of the house. It is said that the women team was able to stand keeping a balance for the maximum time, which helped them win the task.

Let us tell you that Harika earlier participated in captainship tasks as many as three times, but unfortunately failed every time. Recently, her mother was also seen sarcastically asking if Harika would win the task at least this time. Well, looks like the beautiful diva has taken her remark seriously to win captainship for the week, which we are sure will make her mother and innumerable fans proud of her.

