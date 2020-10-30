Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Has Akhil Sarthak Betrayed Good Friends Mehaboob And Sohel For Monal Gajjar?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is going through its eighth week with 11 contestants in the house. Recently, Noel Sean stepped out of the show temporarily owing to a medical emergency. With ten contestants remaining in the house, Bigg Boss has divided them into groups of 2 each for a task.

The contestants are divided as Monal Gajjar-Akhil Sarthak, Mehaboob-Sohel, Harika-Abijeet, Amma Rajasekhar-Lasya and Avinash-Ariyana. Each group will have to enter the confession room and categorize other teams with tags including Lazy Pair, Liars Pair, Messy Pair, Arrogant Pair and Zero Talent Pair.

Interestingly, Harika and Abijeet bestow the tag of messy pair to Rajasekhar-Lasya, while Sohel and Mehaboob categorize Ariyana-Avinash as lazy pair. Interestingly, during Monal and Akhil's turn, the Gujarati actress was heard saying that she doesn't like people gossiping around. With the gossipers, she was talking about Mehaboob and Sohel.

Pairs category correct ga pettara?? Which pair is right?#BiggBossTelugu4 today at 9:30 PM on @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/I6073Zw9lV — starmaa (@StarMaa) October 30, 2020

Earlier, during the eighth week nomination, Monal had nominated Mehaboob citing that he was the reason for the misunderstanding between her and Abijeet. Surprisingly, Akhil who is considered as a best friend to Mehaboob and Sohel was seen sticking the liar pair board on their pictures, that signified his support to Monal Gajjar's statement. Well, we will have to wait and watch for today's telecast in Star Maa to know how Akhil justifies his point to his friends.

Notably, Avinash-Ariyana tagged Akhil-Monal as arrogant pair, while Amma Rajasekhar and Lasya tagged Abijeet and Harika as zero talent pair.

On a related note, 6 contestants including Ariyana Glory, Amma Rajasekhar, Mehaboob, Akhil Sarthak, Monal Gajjar and Lasya have been nominated for the eighth week elimination, and Ariyana is the new captain of the house.

