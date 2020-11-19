Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Here’s What Netizens Feel About Monal’s Mother Not Entering The House

Currently, the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house is going through a commando task that requires contestants to be a part of stringent training. Interestingly, the family members of the housemates will be entering the show individually to support them. In the previous episode, mothers of Akhil Sarthak, Abijeet, Harika and Avinash were seen entering the house and showering love on all the contestants and blessing them.

Well, the latest promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has now garnered the attention of the netizens with many sympathizing with Monal. Apparently, in the promo dropped by the telecasting channel Star Maa, family members of the remaining contestants including Sohel, Lasya and Ariyana can be seen entering the house individually and interacting with them through a glass wall. Monal who was eagerly waiting for her turn, was disappointed after a voice message from her mother was heard saying that the family was not able to make it to the show for reasons unknown.

The other contestants who were worried about the actress were seen consoling her but in vain. An evidently upset Monal was seen getting emotional and even locked herself inside the washroom. Well, the netizens had mixed responses to the promo. A few upset Twitterati were seen supporting the Gujarati diva and asked her to stay strong, while another section of social media users opined that the 'drama' is being carried out to garner the attention of the mini-screen audiences for TRP and votes for Monal Gajjar. Let us remind you that she has been nominated for the eleventh week elimination.

Check out the tweets here!

Very sad.. Monal be strong ❤ neku family lanti #Akhil unnadu ❤❤ — Deepthi | దీప్తి | دیپتی (@DeepRK994) November 19, 2020

#MonalGajjar dhi sister Vachinay..

Avi maku telisinay..

Nuvvu TRP kosam Drama editing lu vesinay..

Ha edupulu valla neeku happiness kaliginay..

Kani maku enti e karma antunnay..

Ne edting madichi room lo pettukomantunnay...#BiggBossTelugu4 @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/AJhworJ2Cd — Vamc Krishna (@vamccrishnaa) November 19, 2020

They will come. Some one shared a pic that her family is coming to Hyd. Drama and TRP stunt — Rishu (@MeHonestlyy) November 19, 2020

Okay so heard that monal's sister came

Might be just the promo to make us more intrigued

Happy if she did meet them ✌#BiggBossTelugu4 — ritu ✨ (@its_ritzzz) November 19, 2020

Last season lo Sremukhi ki kuda ilane chesaru malli adhe repeat chesthunaru kada.. U cant cheat us ra..#BiggBoss4Telugu . #SarkaruVaariPaata — ᴄʀᴀᴢy ɢᴜyꜱ 🤩😎🤙🏾 (@presents_yshkin) November 19, 2020

Notably, Akhil Sarthak is the new captain of the house.

