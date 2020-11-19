    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Here’s What Netizens Feel About Monal’s Mother Not Entering The House

      Currently, the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house is going through a commando task that requires contestants to be a part of stringent training. Interestingly, the family members of the housemates will be entering the show individually to support them. In the previous episode, mothers of Akhil Sarthak, Abijeet, Harika and Avinash were seen entering the house and showering love on all the contestants and blessing them.

      monal Gajjar

      Well, the latest promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has now garnered the attention of the netizens with many sympathizing with Monal. Apparently, in the promo dropped by the telecasting channel Star Maa, family members of the remaining contestants including Sohel, Lasya and Ariyana can be seen entering the house individually and interacting with them through a glass wall. Monal who was eagerly waiting for her turn, was disappointed after a voice message from her mother was heard saying that the family was not able to make it to the show for reasons unknown.

      The other contestants who were worried about the actress were seen consoling her but in vain. An evidently upset Monal was seen getting emotional and even locked herself inside the washroom. Well, the netizens had mixed responses to the promo. A few upset Twitterati were seen supporting the Gujarati diva and asked her to stay strong, while another section of social media users opined that the 'drama' is being carried out to garner the attention of the mini-screen audiences for TRP and votes for Monal Gajjar. Let us remind you that she has been nominated for the eleventh week elimination.

      Check out the tweets here!

      Notably, Akhil Sarthak is the new captain of the house.

