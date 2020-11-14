Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Housemates Get Special Diwali Gifts From Their Families

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was filled with a lot of emotions and memories. On the occasion of the festival of lights, Bigg Boss gave a unique Diwali task to the housemates where they had to perform a task to win the gifts came from their respective families.

Bigg Boss ordered the housemates not to smile or laugh while other contestant tried to entertain others upon every buzzer. After the task began, Akhil, who is the secret room, got emotional after reading his mother's letter. Moreover, when Mehaboob wore a special costume and tried to entertain the housemates, Akhol got angry. The latter thought Mehaboob got physical in a funny task. Later, Sohel interfered into everything.

On the other hand, Abijeet had to dance to the moves choreographed by Harika. Moreover, Sohel too entertained the contestants with his special outfit. Eventually, all the housemates received the special Diwali gifts from their respective families.

Also Read : Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Akhil Sarthak Gets Trolled For His Commentary Inside The Secret Room!

Akhil got emotional seeing the gift for him from his family, while, Lasya's son Daksha's voice, left her teary-eyed. Overall, the day was quite emotional yet entertaining for the viewers. After receiving gifts, housemates prepared Diwali delicacies as a part of the promotional task. They celebrated Diwali by lighting diyas in the pool and brought positivity and joy inside the house.

Also Read : Nagarjuna Meets Kamal Haasan On Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Stage, Wishes The Ulaganayagan On His Birthday