Bigg Boss Telugu 4: How To Vote For Abijeet, Harika, Akhil Sarthak And Others?

The Monday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 began with the nominations for 13th week. The process saw contestants turning against each other due to a few misunderstandings between them. A total of 5 contestants were nominated including Abijeet, Harika, Akhil Sarthak, Monal Gajjar and Avinash. On the other hand, Sohel and Ariyana Glory are safe in the 13th week of the popular reality show. Let us tell you that only a couple of weeks are left for the finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Talking more about the Monday nominations, the contestants were required to suspend a large test tube filled with coloured water around their respective necks with the help of a rope. To nominate, each contestant has to pour coloured water from their tubes into a measuring bowl kept near the target. Contestants with more water in the bowl will be nominated for elimination.

In the process, Monal Gajjar and Avinash were seen engaging in a verbal brawl after the latter called the Gujarati diva a 'weak' contestant, citing that she doesn't know Telugu. Monal responded by saying that she has been trying to learn the language since day 1 and also reminded Avinash that the show is not just about languages, but there are also other rules to follow as well. On the other hand, good friends Akhil-Monal and Abijeet-Harika voted each other stating how they were hurt in the show because of each other.

Nominations This Week

• Abijeet

• Harika

• Akhil

• Monal

• Avinash

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Telugu 4

• Install the Hotstar App on your mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using email id, phone number or social media account.

• Type 'Bigg Boss Telugu 4' in the search bar.

• Click on the vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Saturday at midnight.

Here's How To Vote For Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Contestants Via Missed Call

Abijeet: 8886658204

Harika: 8886658208

Akhil- 8886658215

Monal- 8886658201

Avinash- 8886658217

