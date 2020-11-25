Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Is Nagarjuna Akkineni Unhappy With The Makers For THIS Reason?

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is going through its 12th week with 7 contestants in the house. Harika, Avinash, Akhil Sarthak, Abijeet, Monal Gajjar, Ariyana Glory and Sohel are currently inside the house gearing up for the upcoming tasks and events before the finale of the show.

The Monday and Tuesday episodes saw the nominations for the week and a jackpot task respectively. Four contestants including Avinash, Ariyana, Akhil and Monal have been nominated for the 12th week, out of which Avinash has won the jackpot card that gives him immunity for 2 weeks from nominations, only if he is able to save himself from the current week's elimination.

As the mini-screen audiences await the weekend episode, we hear that the host Nagarjuna Akkineni is disappointed with the TRP (Target rating point) ratings of the show. As per the latest reports, the senior actor is planning to step down from the position of host, owing to the poor TRP of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. It is said that the actor is unhappy with information being leaked about the eliminated and nominated contestants much before its telecast, which is plunging the excitement of the audience to watch the show. As per reports, the actor does not want to continue in a show that does not excite the audience, as it will only affect his hosting and film career.

Let us tell you that Nagarjuna Akkineni has been hosting Bigg Boss' Telugu version from season 3. The show was earlier hosted by Nani and Jr NTR before Nagarjuna Akkineni took over the show owing to public demand. The actor has been appreciated for his humourous chit-chats with contestants and serious take on issues inside the house.

With the actor's big decision, we will have to wait and see if he quits the show or continues to entertain the audience.

