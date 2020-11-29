Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Jabardasth Avinash To Bid Goodbye To Nagarjuna Akkineni’s Show?

Monal Is Safe

Let us tell you that four contestants were nominated for the 12th week elimination process including Akhil Sarthak, Avinash, Monal Gajjar and Ariyana Glory. Notably, the Gujarati model-turned-actress was saved in the Saturday episode of the show.

Akhil And Ariyana

If rumours are to be believed, Akhil will be announced safe by the guest Kiccha Sudeep on Sunday. It is also said that Ariyana Glory, who is considered one of the strongest contestants in the house, is also safe from the week's elimination.

Avinash To Use Immunity Card

There have been several speculations regarding the elimination this week and now we hear that Avinash has chances of getting evicted from the show. As per a few media reports, the Jabardasth fame received the least votes and therefore he will be saving himself by using the immunity card which he won last week. With Avinash's decision of utilizing the card, no contestant will be going out of the house on Sunday.

High-Voltage Saturday Episode

Talking about the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, the host was seen questioning Harika for supporting her good friend Abijeet in the nomination process. The senior actor also slammed her for being a captain and not going against the Life is Beautiful star when he expressed his disapproval over a task that required him to go on a date with Monal Gajjar.

Netizens Trend #StopTargetingAbijeet

On the other hand, Abijeet was criticized by Nagarjuna for not participating in the task and also for his statement that he has never made Monal cry in the show. Post their interaction, Nagarjuna played a clip in which Abijeet was casually talking to Lasya, Monal and Harika about making the Gujarati diva cry. Abijeet later apologized to the Manmadhudhu star by accepting his mistake. Well, looks like fans and followers of the young actor are not happy with the makers and the host as they trend #StopTargetingAbijeet on Twitter stating that they think playing a video from the earlier episodes and criticizing a contestant was degrading.