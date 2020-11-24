Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Jabardasth Avinash To Get Direct Ticket To Finale?

Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is inching towards its finale. With 7 contestants remaining in the house including Harika, Monal Gajjar, Ariyana Glory, Akhil Sarthak, Abijeet, Sohel and Avinash, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to add incessant twists and turns to the show to impress the mini-screen audiences.

In the Monday nominations, a total of 4 contestants -Monal Gajjar, Ariyana, Avinash and Akhil Sarthak were nominated for the 12th week elimination. Though Abijeet was also nominated in the task, he was swapped with Monal Gajjar by the current captain of the house Harika.

Well now, if reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss will soon be announcing a massive task for Akhil and Avinash. Though it is not known why the other nominated contestants, Monal and Ariyana, were excluded, it is said that the one receiving the highest votes from the housemates in the task will earn the jackpot card, which will grant immunity for 2 weeks i.e. no elimination for the upcoming weeks.

As per rumours, Avinash has won the jackpot card with maximum votes from Abijeet, Harika and Ariyana. It is to be noted that the jackpot card will only be valid if Avinash is able to save himself from the week's elimination process. If yes, the comedian and Jabardasth fame will become the first contestant to enter the finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Also, if Avinash doesn't make it to the 13th week, he might get an option to pass on the immunity card to any one contestant left in the show, which most probably will be given to his good friend Ariyana Glory. Well, let us tell you that only four weeks are left for the finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, and getting the immunity card at this time will only help Avinash to elevate himself to the top 5 positions of the show.

On a related note, Harika Dethadi is the current captain of the house.

