Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Jabardasth Avinash To Get Evicted From The Show?

The previous weekend of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 saw Avinash getting the least votes among the nominated contestants in the house. Though he was the one to get eliminated from the show, the eviction free pass, which he had won during a task helped him get the immunity to save himself from the process.

The Jabardasth comedian was evidently disappointed with the fewer votes he received and was seen turning emotional in the first few days of the week. He was also seen complaining to other contestants saying that he is a weak contender.

Well, as the mini-screen audiences await weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, looks like Avinash might bid goodbye to the show this time. As per ongoing rumours, the comedian has received the least votes. Let us tell you that a total of 5 contestants have been nominated this time including Akhil Sarthak, Harika, Abijeet, Monal Gajjar and Avinash. It is to be noted that the ticket to finale has been won by Akhil Sarthak. The mini-screen actor has become the first finalist of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 and is now safe from further elimination process.

On a related note, several netizens have been requesting the makers to eliminate Monal Gajjar, as they feel that she is least deserving to stay inside the house. A few had also questioned host Nagarjuna for eliminating strong contestants including Kumar Sai Pampana, Devi Nagavalli and Mehaboob instead of the Gujarati diva.

Well, as the rumour of Jabardasth fame's elimination is rife on social media, the mini-screen audiences are waiting to see what unfolds in the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

