Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Jr NTR To Join Host Nagarjuna Akkineni In The Finale?

The mini-screen audiences are eagerly waiting for 13th weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Host Nagarjuna will be joining the seven contestants remaining inside the house, to have a chit-chat with them about last week's happenings. As the show inches towards the finale, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the season a huge success.

Recently, the makers also confirmed a change in the show's telecast timing. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will now be aired from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on weekends at 9 pm from December 7, 2020. Well, as per the latest buzz, makers are gearing up for the finale week and are therefore aiming to target the highest TRP ever garnered by the reality show.

Now, if reports are to be believed, Jr NTR, the first host of Bigg Boss Telugu will join hands with Nagarjuna Akkineni for the finale. It is said that the makers have approached the actor for the same, and are now expecting him to give a green signal to their offer. Though it is not known if Jr NTR has been offered the role of co-host or guest, fans and followers of Tarak are on cloud nine with the ongoing buzz.

If true, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 will mark the duo's second collaboration on mini-screen after 4 years of Nagarjuna's game show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, wherein Jr NTR appeared as a guest contestant. For the uninitiated, the television game show was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati.

It is to be noted that Nagarjuna Akkineni during a media interaction in 2019 said that Jr NTR is like a son to him. His loving words for the Janatha Garage actor was highly celebrated by the fans then. Well, with such a camaraderie between them, we will have to wait to see if Jr NTR accepts Nagarjuna Akkineni's offer for Bigg Boss Telugu 4 or not.

