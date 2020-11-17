Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Kumar Sai Pampana To Re-Enter The Nagarjuna Akkineni Show Soon?

Not too long ago, contestant Kumar Sai Pampana got evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 4. The actor entered the house on the seventh day of the show as a wild card contestant. Kumar garnered the attention of the mini-screen audience with his stint and individual game strategy in various tasks. Let us tell you that the contestant was able to generate a decent fan base post his entry in the house.

His exit had shocked his fans and audiences equally, who cried foul and even threatened the makers saying that they would stop watching the popular reality show. There were also rumours that the strong contestant was evicted as a tactic of the makers to save Monal Gajjar in the show, to continue the love-hate angle of the Gujarati actress with Akhil Sarthak and Abijeet.

Well, looks like the makers are all set to prove the rumours wrong as we hear that Kumar Sai Pampana will soon be making a re-entry in the show. Yes, you read that right! If reports are to be believed, Kumar will be the first and probably the only contestant to re-enter Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Earlier, there were rumours that either Jordar Sujatha or Devi Nagavalli might enter the show, as a similar protest was seen during their exit as well.

Reportedly, Kumar Sai Pampana is going through 15 days quarantine period and will be joining the housemates soon. It is also said that the actor will mark his grand entry in the coming weekend of the show, when host Nagarjuna joins the contestants. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

On a related note, Mehaboob has been evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 4 in the 10th weekend of the show and Akhil Sarthak is the current captain of the house.

