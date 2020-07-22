Bigg Boss Telugu 4: List Of Contestants For This Season Rumoured To Participate In The Show

After the recent announcement and logo launch of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, the audience is eagerly waiting to know the host and contestants of the show. Though there were several names doing the rounds on who will host the fourth season of Bigg Boss Telugu, we hear that Akkineni Nagarjuna is being finalised by the makers. It is to be noted that the actor had impressed the audience with his amazing hosting skills in the last season of the reality show.

Talking about the contestants, Poonam Bajwa is rumoured to be a part of this season. The actress is known for her acting chops in Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada movies. The bold and beautiful actress Shraddha Das might also join the team for a face-off, as grapevine suggests that she is very much a part of the 4th season. Her works include Sanam Teri Kasam, Guntur Talkies and Dictator. Actress and dancer Hamsa Nandini might also enter the house in the race to win the trophy. She is known for her Telugu movies like Pantham, Bengal Tiger, Real Star and Legend among others.

Singer Sunitha Upadrashta, who crooned 'Chivaraku Migiledi' from the National Film Award-winning film Mahanati is also a potential contestant of the show. Singer and anchor Mangli Chinmai who is presently featuring in popular video songs based on festivals, is also said to be a part of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4. Ananda Krishna Nandu, who started his film career with Sukumar's 2007 movie 100% Love has high chances of entering the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 house.

Comedy actor Viva Harsha's inclusion is also discussed by the fan and followers of the star, though there is no confirmation about the same from the makers of the reality show. Akhil Sarthak, known for his daily soap Kalyani, the Kothaga Maa Prayanam actress Yamini Bhaskar and YouTube sensation Mahatalli, who enjoys a huge fan following of 1.64 million for her channel, might enter the show to impress the audience. If rumours have to be believed actress Apoorva, who is also a yoga instructor might also be a part of the show. Comedy reality show Jabardasth fame Potti Naresh is said to have been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

Another YouTube sensation Mehboob Dilse and model Priya Vadalmani are rumoured to have been zeroed in as potential contestants for the show. Last and not the least, Indian rapper Noel Sean who garnered recognition as an independent music composer, might also get an entry inside the house. However, there is no confirmation about the same. Well, to know who all will be a part of the show, we will have to wait for the official list of the contestants which will be announced soon.

The Bigg Boss Telugu 4 set will be reportedly set up in Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios. It is to be noted that the show will begin amid the COVID-19 situation, keeping in mind the norms imposed by the state and central government.

