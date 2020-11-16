Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Mehaboob Gets Eliminated; Sohel, Akhil & Others Get Emotional

The last episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 was filled with a lot of emotions. It began with a fun task in which Sohel and Ariyana were chosen as team leaders for the Pictionary task. Monal was appointed as the sanchalak. After the task, Harika got saved from the next game.

At the end of the episode, Mehaboob got eliminated from the game and left all the housemates teary-eyed. It was indeed an emotional scene when Mehaboob left the house. When he appeared on the stage with host Nagarjuna Akkineni, the latter thanked and advice housemates.

In the post-eviction speech, Mehaboob broke down and said that Bigg Boss house taught him hard work, discipline and taking his own decisions. He even added that the housemates taught him swimming. Before leaving the stage, he spoke about each contestant.

Mehaboob thanked Lasya for cooking his favourite food for him. He even encouraged Ariyana to work without apprehensions. Notably, he asked Harika to work harder and become captain soon.

Upon seeing Mehaboob leaving the show, Abijeet got emotional and promised to work out and give his best in physical tasks as well. On the other hand, Mehaboob called Avinash as the 'best entertainer' of the house. Mehboob's exit has affected Sohel and Akhil the most. He asked Akhil to stay like a champ, but Sohel started crying seeing Mehaboob outside the house.

In the end, Mehaboob dropped Bigg Bomb on Avinash. According to that, he can't eat non-veg food for one week. Lastly, Mehaboob sang an emotional song before leaving the stage.

