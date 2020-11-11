Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Mid Week Eviction: Abijeet’s Swag In The Latest Promo Wins The Internet!

In a surprising development, Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is going to announce its first mid-week eviction. As per the latest promo dropped by the telecasting channel of the show, Star Maa, the contestants are woken up in the middle of the night with a siren. Later, Bigg Boss can be heard requesting them to pack their respective bags and assemble in the garden area of the house.

Now the tough part is that the 9 contestants in the house, including the non-nominated ones, will require to unanimously choose any one among them to evict from the house. Interestingly, Bigg Boss asks to choose the strongest contestant, which again makes the task a bit tricky for the housemates. Avinash and Sohel choose Ariyana and Mehaboob respectively. On the other hand, Ariyana selects Akhil Sarthak as the strongest. Akhil Sarthak can be heard saying that no one can stop him as he can play his game.

Mi view lo house lo strongest contender evaru?? Who should leave??#BiggBossTelugu4 today at 9:30 PM on @StarMaa pic.twitter.com/bUaGaSB4kn — starmaa (@StarMaa) November 11, 2020

Interestingly, Abijeet confidently chooses himself as the strongest contestant in the house that indeed has impressed the netizens. The fans and followers of the Life Is Beautiful actor can't stop praising him for his ultimate swag, which has won the internet now.

Biggboss oka peru cheppamannaru #Abijeet 🔥🔥🔥🔥 keka anthe #BiggbossTelugu4 — Y A S H (@544yash) November 11, 2020

Wow wow wow....



Now this is Called Thug Life and Swag😍😍🔥🔥#BiggBossTelugu4 oka Peru cheppamannaru....#Abijeet and slowly Walks....



Goosebumps Stufff🔥🔥@iamnagarjuna pic.twitter.com/P79wR8LRBQ — Vamc Krishna (@vamccrishnaa) November 11, 2020

Least voting vachi Amma tho kurchunna mehaboob strong anta Sohel ki😆



Last variki undi task win avvalekapoina Akhil ki evaru competition kadanta he will win title anta 😆



Avinash ki ariyana competition anta😆



No one is saying real Strong person name #abijeet#BiggBossTelugu4 — v (@Vashisht___) November 11, 2020

Dumb housemates. Why can't they say their own names?

Only Abhijeet has that confidence, to say his name. He has clarity. — Deepak Kovoor (@deepak_kovoor) November 11, 2020

According to me - @Abijeet is strongest contestant....He never lost defending himself and arguments... He never showed emotions. I didn't saw single drop of water in his eyes upto now... More chance to him to pick bb4 title... — Santhosh pspk (@santhosh_are) November 11, 2020

Let us tell you that there have been speculations regarding his exit from the house. If rumours are to be believed, Abijeet might soon enter the secret room task if he exits the house during the mid-week eviction process. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same and only Wednesday's episode will unfold the actual aim of the task.

On a related note, Abijeet along with Ariyana Glory, Harika, Mehaboob, Monal and Sohel have been nominated for the 10th week elimination process of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Mehaboob is the current captain of the house.

