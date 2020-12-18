Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Monal Gajjar Files Cyber Crime Complaint Against Abijeet Duddala Fans

A lot has been speculated about Monal Gajjar and Abijeet Duddala's relationship in Bigg Boss Telugu 4. Though the duo shared a really impressive camaraderie in the beginning of the reality show, Monal and Abi were seen parting ways eventually after a few misunderstandings.

Well now, Monal during her interaction with Bigg Boss Telugu 4's ex-contestant Sujatha for a show, revealed that she has filed a complaint against Abijeet's fans and PR (Public Relations), for allegedly trolling and threatening her sister Hemali.

She said, "I was very hurt. I don't know Abijeet's fan following or PR, but my sister was bullied so badly..trolled literally.. and even threats..that we will kill you if you say like that, etc etc. She (Hemali) had only said one sentence to Abijeet that he should not talk behind me, which is true because he was indeed talking behind my back. She has said because she has seen it. She didn't say it with a bad intention..but her statement was strong and she is straightforward. We have filed a cyber crime complaint because she was bullied so bad."

Glad #monal cyber crimsle ki complaint icchindhi.. for abusing n trolling her sister by abi fans.. #biggbosstelugu4 pic.twitter.com/2S4JYSAIL8 — Greeshu || Vote Akhilsarthak🌺 (@iam__greeshma) December 16, 2020

Apparently, the actress' sister who entered the house during family week was slammed by the netizens for her comment to Abijeet in which she said, "Aap peeche se baat mat kiya karo. Samne se bol diya karo (Please don't talk behind the back, say it on people's face)." Following her remark, Hemali was highly trolled on social media and was even suggested to wait until the weekend so that she can go back home with Monal after the former's elimination.

Well, as Monal's video about the complaint goes viral, many have also opined that it might be a stint from her side to lessen Abijeet's votes so that Akhil Sarthak wins Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

On a related note, the Life is Beautiful actor who was bothered by the Gujarati diva, had even called off a task citing that he didn't want allegations to be made about making her cry in the show, and didn't want to be a part of a dating task with her. Fans had showered support and love on Abijeet for it and slammed Monal Gajjar for her remarks.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4 Grand Finale: Date, Timing, Where To Watch And Special Guest Details

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Monal Gajjar Says Ariyana Glory Is 'Least Deserving To Be A Winner'