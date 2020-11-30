Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Monal Gajjar, Harika Turn Against Akhil And Abijeet In The Nomination Process

The 13th week of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 has begun. The highly awaited promo of the week's nomination process has been dropped by the telecasting channel Star Maa. In the process, Harika, Abijeet, Akhil Sarthak, Monal Gajjar, Ariyana Glory, Avinash and Sohel have to suspend a large test tube filled with coloured water around their respective necks with the help of a rope.

To nominate, each contestant will have to pour coloured water from their test tubes into the bowls kept beside the target. In the process, Akhil and Avinash can be seen engaging in a verbal brawl while interacting about the duo's overconfidence in the game. Surprisingly, Harika, who is considered as a good friend of Abijeet was seen nominating him by saying "Let's see the task as task". In another sequence, Abijeet stated that no one in the house has understood him better than Harika.

On the other hand, Monal nominated Akhil Sarthak, which evidently shocked the latter, who slammed her by saying that she should first play the game with her brain. To this, Monal responded that she prefers playing the game with her heart, which didn't go down well with Akhil, who stated that she is trying to malign him before the audience with her statement.

Later, when nominated by Ariyana Glory, Monal expressed her disapproval and asked the former to not command as she is not her boss. Avinash, who tried to remind the Gujarati diva to speak in Telugu, was slammed by her for interrupting while she was speaking to Ariyana. An evidently upset Monal said, "Do not interrupt when I am talking. Everybody can talk here."

Well, fans and followers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 are highly shocked by the new development. A few fans of Abijeet have also expressed their disappointment with Harika nominating him, and are calling Nagarjuna's advise to the diva as one of the reasons. If you may recall, Harika was slammed by the host for being partial towards Abijeet in the Sunday episode as he said, "You have become captain because of Monal, for Abijeet."

