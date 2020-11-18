Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Monal Gajjar Plants Multiple Kisses On Akhil Sarthak’s Cheek On His Birthday

Yesterday's (November 17, 2020) episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 witnessed a special commando task. The contestants under the captainship of Akhil Sarthak were required to undergo training. Contestants including Sohel, Akhil, Abijeet and Harika were bestowed with gold stars for their impeccable performances and for completing their respective tasks successfully.

The day also marked the birthday of current captain of the house, Akhil Sarthak. On the special occasion, he was seen cutting a cake with other contestants around in the dining hall. Later, Akhil, who often goes to bed very early, was interacting with Monal Gajjar in the garden area. As he stood up for a hug wishing the Gujarati actress a good night, Monal was seen kissing Akhil Sarthak on his cheek.

While planting multiple kisses the beautiful diva wished him again on his birthday. Akhil was evidently happy with Monal's gesture as he responded in Hindi, "Roz Mera Birthday Aye (Wish my birthday comes everyday)". He also asked if this was the first time she kissed as he was heard querying, "First time you did this right?" Monal didn't reply to this instead she responded with a wide smile. Well, netizens are elated to see the duo's chemistry in the house and are hoping they support each other in the journey towards the title of the show.

On a related note, the family members of the contestants will be meeting them in today's episode. As per the latest promo, Akhil, Harika and Abijeet's mother will enter the house in today's (November 18, 2020) episode. Apparently, the family members will be seen advising the contestants about their performances so far, without revealing what's happening outside the house.

Notably, Mehaboob bid a tearful farewell to the show in the tenth weekend of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

