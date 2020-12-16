Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Monal Gajjar Says Ariyana Glory Is Least Deserving To Be A Winner

With just four days remaining for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, the fans and followers of the show are leaving no stone unturned to make their favourite contestant win. Along with the fans, the ex-contestants of the popular reality show have also started requesting votes for their good friends inside the house through their respective social media handles.

Well now, looks like the fans are not impressed with Monal Gajjar's statements regarding Ariyana Glory which have gone viral on the internet before the finale.

Apparently, the Gujarati diva while interacting with ETimes TV expressed that she considers the Telugu host as the least deserving contestant to win the title of Bigg Boss Telugu 4. She was quoted as saying, "To me, Ariyana is the least deserving to be a winner. She is only good at torturing someone. She was amazing in all those tasks that required to torture someone or the other."

Monal further added that Ariyana has miserably failed in all other tasks except for the human vs devil task. She said, "She got eliminated in the ticket to finale task and even the eviction free task, too, Give me one task which she performed well other than Human Vs Devil task. Ariyana is amazing in such tasks."

Calling Ariyana a gamer and a very self-centered person., Monal added, "She is an amazing gamer, who is very self-centered. She put up makeup, dances for the morning alarm song and goes back to sleep."

After Monal's statement went viral, the fans and followers of Ariyana slammed the Gujarati actress with several questioning her strategies, gameplay and even love-hate angle with Akhil Sarthak and Abijeet.

On a related note, Akhil, Abijeet, Dethadi Harika, Sohel and Ariyana are the five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

