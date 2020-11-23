Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Monal Gajjar To Betray Akhil And Save Abijeet In 12th Week Nomination?

The latest promo dropped by the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 might surprise you! As per the promo, the 12th week nomination will be held with a big twist. Six contestants including Monal Gajjar, Abijeet, Akhil Sarthak, Avinash, Sohel and Ariyana on hearing a buzzer, will have to run towards the garden area to wear vintage caroler hats kept on six tables.

Later, Bigg Boss announces that the housemates wearing hats which had red color are directly nominated for the 12th week eliminations. In the process, contestants Avinash, Abijeet, Akhil Sarthak and Ariyana Glory were nominated. The four strong contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 were evidently unhappy with the process and expressed disapproval over the same. Bigg Boss was also seen announcing that the nominated contestants can swap their hat with Monal, who received a green hat, which signifies that she is safe from the upcoming elimination.

While convincing for the hat, Avinash stated that he is more deserving to stay in the house than Monal Gajjar, to which the Gujarati diva responded that he should not worry about the elimination if he thinks he plays well. On the other hand, Ariyana expressed that swapping the hat is none of the other contestants' issue and is only Monal's concern.

During Akhil's turn, he reminded her of the incessant support given by him. A disappointed Monal was seen thanking him for everything that he has done so far for her and stated that she never keeps track of what she has done for him. Later, she was seen walking towards Abijeet signifying that she is saving him. Akhil Sarthak was evidently not happy with her act. Well, it is not known why Monal chose Abijeet over Akhil Sarthak, but looks like the Monday nomination is surely going to be high on drama.

On a related note, Harika has been excused from the process as she is the new captain of the house.

