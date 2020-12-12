Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Monal Gajjar To Get Eliminated This Week?

Nagarjuna Akkineni's show Bigg Boss Telugu 4 is inching towards its finale week. The mini-screen audiences are eagerly awaiting the weekend episodes of the show when the host will meet the 6 contestants inside the house, to have a chit-chat with them for the last time before the grand finale.

Before moving forward, one contestant among them will be eliminated in the 14th week of the reality show. Notably, 5 contestants including Monal Gajjar, Abijeet Duddala, Dethadi Harika, Sohel and Ariyana Glory have been nominated this time. Akhil Sarthak, who was bestowed with the ticket to the finale, has been excused from further nomination process.

Well, as the 6 contestants have already created a huge fan base on social media with their stints inside the house, netizens are now debating who will get eliminated from the show this week. As per the buzz, Monal Gajjar might get eliminated this time. It is to be noted that the makers have been slammed time and again by the netizens for supporting the Gujarati diva, who is comparatively weaker than the other contestants. The host Nagarjuna was also criticized during the eviction of strong contenders of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 including Kumar Sai Pampana, Sujatha, Devi Nagavalli and Avinash.

On the other hand, Monal was recently seen winning the golden mic that gave her the immunity to appeal for votes from her fans and audience. Interestingly, the beautiful diva who was evidently happy after her super victory expressed gratitude for the opportunity given by the makers to participate in the show.

Her cute gestures including hugs, kisses and songs for the house and cameras also became the hot topic on social media, with many wondering if it has anything to do with her exit from the show in the weekend episode.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Dethadi Harika To Get Eliminated Before The Finale Week?

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Avinash Opens Up About Monal's Equation With Akhil And Abijeet; Calls Her Kattappa