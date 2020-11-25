Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Naga Babu Extends Support To Abijeet And Jabardasth Avinash, Here’s Why

The contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 have been garnering huge attention of the mini-screen audiences with their stints inside the house. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the contestants have a massive fan base on social media, with several netizens, fans and followers supporting and even taking a jibe for their actions and reactions during tasks.

The house is now left with 7 contestants who are moving closer towards the finale of the show, and much love is being showered on them by everyone including celebrities of the Telugu entertainment industry. Well, the latest to join the league is senior actor Naga Babu. A recent video of the Tollywood star has gone viral on social media wherein he talked about his favourites in the show.

In the video, he can be seen saying that he is very close to the Jabardasth star Avinash. Also, one of the judges of the popular comedy show, Naga Babu said, "We have our Jabardasth Avinash in the show. He is playing really well and is also entertaining everyone. Recently in a few task he got very emotional because of which he created a bad impression among the audience. But, in real he is not such a person. This is all a part of the show. He did a very small mistake. Otherwise he is very nice man."

He further added that Abijeet is also one of his favourites in the show. Revealing that he has met Abijeet a couple of times during film events, he called the Life is Beautiful actor as a down to earth personality. "When I talked to him for the first time, I felt he should have been successful as an actor through his films. I must say, he is playing really well in Bigg Boss..Even though I support Avinash, I wish Abijeet wins the title", he said.

Well, fans and followers of the duo are thrilled with the latest message of Naga Babu, and are hoping both Avinash and Abijeet enter the top 5 of Bigg Boss Telugu 4.

