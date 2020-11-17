Bigg Boss Telugu 4: Nagarjuna Akkineni Gifts Mutton To Contestants Except For Avinash, Here’s Why!

The 10th weekend of Bigg Boss Telugu 4 saw a highly emotional elimination of Mehaboob from the house. The dancer-YouTube sensation was known for his mature take during nominations, individual strategy in tasks and impressive bonding with Sohel in the show.

Well, let us tell you that after a few incessant requests made by Mehaboob, Sohel and Avinash during the Saturday episode (November 14) of Bigg Boss Telugu 4, Nagarjuna Akkineni had granted mutton to the contestants. As mutton dishes are one of the favourites of Mehaboob, the host had asked him to drop a Bigg Bomb during his exit that requires him to choose any one from the contestants who won't be able to devour the meat for two weeks. Interestingly, Avinash was seen volunteering himself for the Bigg Bomb. Impressed with Avinash's decision, Nagarjuna reduced the duration to one week.

Later in Monday's episode, a big bowl of mutton was seen kept in the ration room along with other vegetables and grocery items. Avinash and Sohel who entered the room were seen running with the bowl that had a sticker written as 'Nag Sir's Gift'. The contestants who were elated with the 'gift' thanked Nagarjuna Akkineni for his gesture.

On a related note, in the eleventh week of the show, a total of 6 contestants including Abijeet, Monal Gajjar, Lasya, Harika, Sohel, and Ariyana Glory have been nominated.

